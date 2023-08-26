ADVERTISEMENT
North East campaign coordinator for Alan attacked

The North East regional coordinator for the National Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten, was brutally attacked and subsequently hospitalized.

Ali Zakaria was assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned voters who were openly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to Zakaria, he was outnumbered and taken by surprise, leading to a physical altercation with the individuals. As a result of the attack, he sustained injuries and was taken to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

Reports suggest that Zakaria's questioning of voters displaying their cast ballots led to the attack.

The incident is believed to involve supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Across 17 voting centers located throughout the country, a total of 955 delegates are expected to participate in the voting process.

The Electoral Commission is responsible for overseeing and managing the electoral procedures. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of campaign coordinators and the overall conduct of the electoral process.

