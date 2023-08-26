North East campaign coordinator for Alan attacked

According to Zakaria, he was outnumbered and taken by surprise, leading to a physical altercation with the individuals. As a result of the attack, he sustained injuries and was taken to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

Reports suggest that Zakaria's questioning of voters displaying their cast ballots led to the attack.

The incident is believed to involve supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Across 17 voting centers located throughout the country, a total of 955 delegates are expected to participate in the voting process.