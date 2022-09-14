North East Region: 5 die in galamsey pit

The deceased have been identified as Kwaku Noah, Issahaku Osman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Salifu, and Aliu Waliu.

John Kwaku Alhassan, the North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed the incident.

He said NADMO proceeded to the scene of the incident, and found the men died beneath the rubbles.

He said "The pit was mined by some Chinese nationals but it has since been abandoned, so due to the recent flood, the illegal miners went there to pump out the water and prospect for gold and were trapped" adding that a team of NADMO officials has since been dispatched to conduct an investigation.

The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.

The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.

The major cause of galamsey is unemployment among the youth in Ghana.