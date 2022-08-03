This was disclosed by the best performing Ghanaian MP himself on his social media pages.

"On Wednesday, we launch our new initiative focusing on Skills Training & providing Startup Capital for hundreds of my beloved youth as we empower & create jobs.

I am deeply grateful to our German partners & Africa Skills Hub for this impactful collaboration," Ablakwa wrote on Facebook on Monday, August 1 to caption a flyer for the event.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is always in the news for doing one thing or the other to make life worth living for his constituents.

He wrapped up last year with a list of thirty impactful things he had achieved for his constituency. Among them was the establishment and furnishing of a Furniture and Footwear Bank on the last day of 2021.

According to Ablakwa, the facility will "constantly store at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages".

He added: "The purpose of this initiative is to ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again."

He took to his social media pages to share some awe-inspiring photos of the facility and its interior, which has already been filled with a lot of furniture and footwear.

He expressed gladness for the successful establishment of the Furniture and Footwear Bank, adding it contains "thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round".

"The "no-furniture syndrome" and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past," he declared.