Northern Region: Meet 36-year-old teacher who swims to school to teach

He feels it's his daily routine and does it every day to get to his work.

Kwame Mensah who lives on the other side of the river bank uses this route as it takes just some time for him to reach the school.

This is what it takes Mensah to get to school since he completed college in 2009 to get to the rural schools.

He does this to bring a sense of awareness to the children about the importance of education.

He said "Teaching in rural communities is not an easy task especially as I have to swim across this river every day to get to my school. My family is very worried."

"The pupils are at a huge disadvantage because I have to teach all the classes from Basic one to six and this is stressful," Mensah stated.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by his organization revealed more than 42,000 teachers left the profession in 2021.