Accra-based Class FM reports that the victims were found in a pool of blood with bullet wounds on their bodies at Nangon, a community near Karaga.

The deceased men have since been identified as Alhaji Abdul Salam Hammer, 51, and Abdulai Iddrisu, 43.

Their bodies were found on Tuesday morning by some persons who made a report to the police.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said both victims were shot dead in their respective homes.

He explained that the Police’s initial findings suggest some unknown assailants forcefully broke into the rooms of the victims and shot them.

He added that the Police retrieved 12 empty AK-47 ammunition shells and one live ammunition from the crime scene.

DSP Yussif Tanko said investigations are already underway in order to arrest those behind the murders.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Karaga district hospital for autopsy.