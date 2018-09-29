Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoa

news

A 32-year old suspected ‘notorious’ armed robber has been gunned down by the Police at Kosoa Gyan- Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Abanga and two others allegedly engaged the police in a gun battle. Two other accomplices are at large with gun wounds.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Commanders, ACP David Agyeman Adjem, in an interview with Adom News said the police on Friday evening had a tip-off that, Abanga and his two accomplices were attempting to rob a Manager of a Microfinance Company [name withheld] situated in the town.

He said the police rushed to scene and upon reaching there, the three suspected armed robbers started firing bullets at the police.

ACP Agyeman Adjem said the police also retaliated leading to the death of Abanga.

He added that the remaining two also received gun wounds but managed to escape in the process.

The Police Commander is calling on the general public and health workers to report any patient with gun wounds to police.

Credit: adomonline