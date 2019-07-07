The accident also claimed the life of another occupant of the vehicle while the rest are said to be in critical condition.

The accident happened at about 5:45pm at Banahene on Acheasua to Hwidiem road when they were on their way back to Kenyasi from a funeral.

The police in Kenyasi have confirmed the fatal accident, explaining that the vehicle veered off the road and surmasaulted.

Their bodies have been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Hospital Catholic Hospital Mortury.

And the rest are in critical condition and receiving treatment at the same hospital.