NPP destroyed my banks, tried to collapse all my other businesses – Dr. Duffuor

The former Bank of Ghana Governor said the NPP has hurt most of his businesses, therefore, it won’t make sense for him to align with them.

This comes on the back of a skewed campaign by his opponents that he has received some form of sponsorship for his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he has not received any sponsorship from the NPP to destroy the NDC which he contributed to building.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed this when addressing the party’s delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region as part of his four days campaign in the Ashanti region.

Pulse Ghana

Duffuor, however, urged the party supporters particularly the delegates to disregard the destructive campaign his opponents are sharing with party members.

“I funded the NDC so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party. The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aim is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Duffuor reiterated.