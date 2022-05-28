RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP Elections: Candidate goes viral for promising one communicator, one iPhone

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Baba Bukari, a candidate in the NPP’s regional elections, has gone viral after promising to gift every party communicator an iPhone if he wins.

Bukari is contesting for the position of Bono East Regional Chairman and is determined to get as many votes as possible.

The NPP’s regional delegates conference began on Friday, as the ruling party looks to elect its executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

So far, eight regions have already successfully held their elections to elect their respective regional chairmen.

The Incumbent Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Iddrisu Sulemana, successfully retained his position after beating off competition from his peers.

The Northern Regional chairmanship race was also won by businessman Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere also retained his seat as Ahafo Regional Chairman, with Anthony Namoo also winning the contest in the Upper East Region.

Ahead of Saturday’s regional elections, though, Baba Bukari has gone viral over his one communicator, one iPhone promise.

