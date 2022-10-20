NPP gov't already working to fix 'deplorable' Kwabre roads – MP

He said "the previous contractor's contract had been terminated due to non-performance."

The new contractor," Messrs Knapo Construction has completed 2km of drains in Kenyase and is on-site, "he wrote on his official Facebook page.

He stated that "23km of roads are being procured for the rehabilitation of the Kenyase-Aboasu and Kenyase-Fawode roads. it expected that the procurement process would be completed soon for works to start before the end of 2022."

The Akim Swedru Member of Parliament said the majority of roads, have already been awarded on contract – with a few others still undergoing various procurement stages to enable the contractors to proceed to the site and commence work.

Background

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is on a four-day tour of the Ashanti region, says he doesn’t mind if residents of Kwabre vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to the threats, President Akufo-Addo replied that "no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me."

Residents had threatened to vote against the NPP because of the poor condition of their roads.