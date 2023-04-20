ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP gov't remains committed in galamsey fight — Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has said the government would continue to foster an environment that will allow both permitted large-scale and small-scale mining firms to operate successfully in the nation.

Galamsey
Galamsey

He said despite the complexity and difficulty in bringing the situation under control, the government will not rest on its oars until the fight against 'galamsey' is finally won.

Recommended articles

The government must address illicit small-scale mining, just as it must address all other pressing problems in our nation; however, in order to do so, we will need the help and collaboration of all relevant parties, he stated.

According to him, mining companies play a crucial and important role in the development and expansion of Ghana's economy, and the government will implement any measures or provide any assistance that will make it easier for them to operate profitably.

He revealed that establishing the right conditions for a profitable mining business requires making sure that the minerals are obtained from reliable sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
Galamsey
Galamsey Pulse Ghana

He said traceability is key to us because we discourage people mining in our forests and people mining illegally and if these minerals are secured or procured from illegal miners then you need to find a way of ending it.

He reiterated that the fight against illegal mining is a shared responsibility that must have the active participation of every Ghanaian.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah speaking on Gh-One TV said in light of this, the government's aggressive push to eradicate illicit small-scale mining will not be successful if all parties, including the average Ghanaian, do not play their part in the conflict.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah
Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other organizations did a fantastic job of facilitating the efficient and successful operation of security agencies engaged in the conflict.

He also explained in detail the role of the government in the fight so as to curb the situation where the Ministry is mostly blamed for the ineffectiveness of some state institutions.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Marriage Counsellor Juliana Antwi Asante

Show your husband more respect after he’s cheated on you – Marriage counsellor to women

Electricity Company of Ghana

$3bn IMF deal: Electricity tariff, VAT, e-levy rates expected to go up

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday