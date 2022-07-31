NPP is the best party to deal with Ghana’s economic challenges – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the 30th anniversary thanksgiving of the party in Accra, the President said that the party will continue to churn out such leadership to handle national issues.

“This is a party that has provided national leadership to deal with difficult phases of our national lives…” he said.

He added “it will provide the leadership to take us through the current difficulties…produced by the Covid pandemic and the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Mr Akufo-Addo further eulogized the work done by past leadership of the NPP including former President John Agyekum Kufuor who, he described as arguably, the most successful leader in the party in the Furth Republic.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Sylvester Tetteh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no peer in the 4th Republic.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, the MP stated emphatically that "if it hadn't been because of COVID and Russia/Ukraine war that have upset our economic gains, I haven't seen anybody under the Fourth Republic who has performed excellently like Nana Addo. And these are things that I dare anybody to come to table, let's discuss it".

Regarding the current worsening economic situation in the country, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh pleaded with Ghanaians to remain confident in President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.