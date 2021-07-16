RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP MPs file motion to drag Sammy Gyamfi before Privileges Committee

Authors:

Evans Annang

A motion has been filed by some lawmakers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to drag the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

The motion, which was led by the Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu seeks to have the NDC man appear before the Committee for allegedly making some disparaging remarks about the house.

Recommended articles

According to the majority, Mr. Gyamfi made some remarks about NDC MPs after the ministers were approved by the Appointments Committee.

Sammy Gyamfi's remarks singled out the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and even the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

Habib Iddrisu, making the case for Sammy Gyamfi to be referred to the Committee, cited order 38 of Parliament’s standing orders and said: “the following act or conduct shall constitute a breach of privilege or contempt of Parliament.”

However, the NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee for threatening a journalist.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Speaker Bagbin said: “This is my first time of hearing this matter and as it is now I am compelled to refer it to the privileges committee. it’s a matter the privileges committee would have to go into and then report to the house and it’s for the house to decide whether the honorable member is contentious of the house”.

The maverick MP is alleged to have stated on his Net 2 TV programme ‘The Attitude’ on 9 July 2021 that "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

NDC Gov’t will not ask for certificates before giving you jobs – Akamba

NDC Gov’t will not ask for your certificates before giving jobs – Akamba