NPP MPs file motion to drag Sammy Gyamfi before Privileges Committee

According to the majority, Mr. Gyamfi made some remarks about NDC MPs after the ministers were approved by the Appointments Committee.

Sammy Gyamfi's remarks singled out the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and even the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

Habib Iddrisu, making the case for Sammy Gyamfi to be referred to the Committee, cited order 38 of Parliament’s standing orders and said: “the following act or conduct shall constitute a breach of privilege or contempt of Parliament.”

However, the NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee for threatening a journalist.

Speaking on the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Speaker Bagbin said: “This is my first time of hearing this matter and as it is now I am compelled to refer it to the privileges committee. it’s a matter the privileges committee would have to go into and then report to the house and it’s for the house to decide whether the honorable member is contentious of the house”.