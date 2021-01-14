According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, legislators who doubled as Ministers during Akufo-Addo’s first term but lost their seats will be the hardest hit.

The report said deep throat sources at the Presidency have confirmed that the affected Ministers have already been informed of their fates.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to constitute a new government

It further stated that Regional Ministers who performed woefully in the Parliamentary elections will also not be retained.

“The directive also affects regional ministers whose regions performed abysmally during the election. They know they are on their way out,” a source is quoted as saying.

The governing NPP won the 2020 presidential election but lost many seats in the parliamentary contests.

From leading as the outright Majority during the 7th Parliament, the NPP has since lost its advantage, with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning most of the seats back.

As it stands, both the NPP and NDC have 137 seats in Parliament while an independent candidate occupies the sole seat left.

The NPP was also dealt a huge blow when Alban Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.