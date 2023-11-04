ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NPP Primaries: Delegates fume over alleged bias in transport fare distribution, refuse to vote

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Delegates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race are reportedly upset and are hesitant to vote due to concerns of bias in the distribution of transport fares promised to them by aspirants.

Delegates fume over alleged bais in transport fares distribution
Delegates fume over alleged bais in transport fares distribution

These delegates allege that the party coordinators responsible for distributing money provided by presidential aspirants are being selective in how they allocate the funds.

Recommended articles

This situation raised at many voting centers across the country. The allegations of bias in the distribution of transportation funds have bulged concerns about the fairness and transparency of the voting process.

Some delegates have traveled long distances to cast their votes, and they claim that the promised transportation funds have fallen short of expectations. As a result, they have refused to participate in the voting process.

On November 4, the NPP is seeking to choose a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections. A total of 203,439 delegates were expected to participate in the election, with voting centers established in all 275 constituencies throughout the country.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Nana Frimpong

Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon