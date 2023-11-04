These delegates allege that the party coordinators responsible for distributing money provided by presidential aspirants are being selective in how they allocate the funds.
NPP Primaries: Delegates fume over alleged bias in transport fare distribution, refuse to vote
Delegates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race are reportedly upset and are hesitant to vote due to concerns of bias in the distribution of transport fares promised to them by aspirants.
This situation raised at many voting centers across the country. The allegations of bias in the distribution of transportation funds have bulged concerns about the fairness and transparency of the voting process.
Some delegates have traveled long distances to cast their votes, and they claim that the promised transportation funds have fallen short of expectations. As a result, they have refused to participate in the voting process.
On November 4, the NPP is seeking to choose a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections. A total of 203,439 delegates were expected to participate in the election, with voting centers established in all 275 constituencies throughout the country.
