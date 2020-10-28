According to the irate supporters, workers of the company were intermittently switching off power in an area where the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was set to address a campaign rally.

This infuriated the youth who rushed to the ECG office to lock up the main gate of the office with their own padlock. The staff, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Starr News said they left their vehicles and jumped the walls to their various homes.

“There was heavy rain so the power just went off so quickly we ordered one of our men to go to Amanfrom in Okere area so that if anything we switch to connect the power through Koforidua to Tinkong to Asesewa."

"So immediately the thing happened we tried that, the power came and reached Bisa Junction but there was another fault there, the high tension cable was brought down by a tree that fell on it so because of that we rushed to break the line at Akateng road to cut the line to switch before we had power."

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“But immediately we reached the office, the NPP supporters rushed us and locked the main gate with their own padlock. So we have to jump the wall before going home. They came here three times and tried to fight us. They brought their own padlock and even put red-danger there,” a staff of ECG told Starr News.

The Vice President as part of his three-day campaign tour to the Eastern Region visited Asesewa on Tuesday, October 27,