The distribution is to augment government's efforts in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, the PPEs will be distributed to health facilities in all 275 constituencies in the country.

Mr Boadu gave a strong assurance that the government will not trivialize the health and economic wellbeing of its people and stressed the urgent need for all political parties to join forces with the Government to contain the pandemic.

“They should disengage from politicising all government efforts and rather collaborate effectively, particularly at this period of partial lockdown and its dire implications on the economy”.

Touching on reliable sources of fund to support the fight, Mr Boadu assured that the government was exploring all internal and external revenue sources to raise the needed funds.

"The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will go all out to implement well-thought-out preventative measures while exploring all revenue sources in its bid to contain the spread of the pandemic."

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

"If it becomes necessary to tap into the heritage fund among other financial rearrangements, Government will not hesitate to act accordingly to protect its citizens," he noted.

Allaying the fears of Ghanaians, the NPP General Secretary noted that all the detected cases of the disease were largely imported, emphasizing the need for the people not to panic, but ensure that they adhered religiously to the President's directives and follow the instruction of handwashing with soap under running water seriously.

The good news according to him was that the decision to undertake the mandatory quarantine has made an impact because without that, all the confirmed cases would have slipped through and infected others.