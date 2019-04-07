NRSC says it will set up 100 of such centers, after disclosing that eight of such posts are already completed and fully equipped with medical supplies.

The move is part of measures to minimize deaths during emergency response to road traffic crashes.

The facilities will be managed on a 24-hour basis by the Ghana Red Cross Society with support from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the police and the Ghana National Fire Service, according to the NRSC's head of communications, Kwame Kodua Atuahene.

“The reality of it is that when accidents occur, the emergency team in an effort to assist crashed victims handled them poorly, and some suffer death as a result," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

"We have deployed some in areas such as Asuboi, Nstuam and Sampa and across the regions. These areas have been selected on availability of data that we have and the frequency of incidents on that stretch. In Accra, you will find one right after the toll booth. These have strategically been located.”