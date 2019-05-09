Nsawam Prisons gets factory under 1D1F

The project is a joint partnership between the Ghana Prisons Service and the Brompton Portfolio Limited with the objective of serving as a reformation and productive skills development centre for inmates of the Prison.

The company, Brompton Portfolio Limited manufactures Toilet Rolls, Tissues, Paper Towels and Packaging Products. The toilet rolls and tissue papers are traded under the brand name; SOFTEX. It has the capacity to provide105 jobs for inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons and 5,500 sales distributors across the country.

The Deputy Head of SME & 1D1F Department of the Bank, Sampson Omari, who represented the Management of GCB, said the Bank had voted GH¢1 billion to support Ghanaian companies under the 1D1F policy of the government.

He disclosed that the Bank has so far approved 22 1D1F initiatives including that of the Brompton Portfolio Ltd.

Omari said "the commitment of the Bank to the industrialization programme of the country was evidenced by the establishment of SME & 1D1F Department for such projects adding that the realization of the 1D1F vision of the government is key to developing a self-sustaining economy."