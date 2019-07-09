Five-time champions, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, 2018 winners, St Peter's Boys' SHS and one-time winners, St Augustine's College have qualified to the grand finale of the NSMQ.

The schools competing in the grand finale are all boys.

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the champions of the quiz contest.

The contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so school to win the trophy at the end of the one month competition.

PRESEC, Legon wins NSMQ 5 times

PRESEC won the NSMQ a record five times with their first triumph coming in the second edition in 1995. They also won the 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009 and are looking forward to end their 10-year trophy drought.

In the semi-finals stage, PRESEC delivered a steady performance to dominate the entire contest, to keep hopes alive in ending their 10-year trophy drought after beating Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School to reach the finals.

READ MORE: PRESEC topples Accra Academy in a dramatic contest

The 'Odade3s' won the first semi-finals clash with 48 points, with Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School making 34 and 31 points respectively.

St. Peter's SHS - 3 time champions

St. Peter's SHS from Nkwatia Kwahu in the Eastern Region are the defending champions of the NSMQ after claiming the 2018 title.

Their two previous wins came in the year 2000 and 2005. They beat Tepa SHS and Wesley Girls' High School in the semi-final stage.

At the end of the competition, St Peter's garnered 48 points to rwach the finals whiles Wesley Girls' and Tepa earned 26 and 28 points respectively.

PERSCO now joins five-time champions PRESEC, Legon at finals of the quiz competition.

St. Augustine's College - 1 time winners

St. Augustine's College from Cape Coast are one-time winners of the NSMQ.

They are fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007.

Augustine's College popularly known as AUGUSCO pulled a stunning performance in the last semi-final contest as they eliminated Keta Senior High and Technical School and Ghana Secondary and Technical School.

READ MORE: Prempeh College qualifies to quarter finals

They flaunted their strength over the two challengers and finished the contest with the highest tally at the semifinal.

The final scores for the contest were: St Augustine's College, 53 points – Keta SHTS, 29 points – GSTS, 15 points.

Essentially, the National Science and Maths Quiz is delineated to promote the study of sciences and mathematics.

The National Science and Maths Quiz has been a remarkable event competition that sought to bring to senior high school students in Ghana a unique nostalgic feeling.