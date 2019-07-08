PRESEC Legon, Opoku Ware SHS, Adisadel College, Tepa SHS, Wesley Girls' SHS, St. Peter's SHS, Keta SHTS, St. Augustine College and G.S.T.S will battle it out at the semi-final stage to get a slot into the grand finale.

A key element of the National Science and Maths Quiz is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Current and old students of the various secondary schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Lionel Messi of the NSMQ whiles others brag to be the Cristiano Ronaldo of the quiz contest.

Five-time champions, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, who are seeking to book their place at the final to end a 10-year trophy drought, will have to beat Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), two-time winners, and Adisadel College (ADISCO), one-time winners of the competition.

The defending champions, St. Peter's Senior High School (PERSCO) from Nkwatia Kwahu in the Eastern Region, are in for battle as the guns-blazing Wesley Girls’ High School (Wey Gey Hey) and Tepa Senior High School lurk around to pick the sole slot from that group into the finals.

St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) are fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007 but they will first have to beat Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), Takoradi and Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) who are both seeking to print their name on the list of winners of the NSMQ trophy.

Below is the pairing of the schools that qualified to the semi-finals

PRESEC Legon vs Opoku Ware SHS vs Adisadel College

Tepa SHS vs Wesley Girls' SHS vs St. Peter's SHS

Keta SHTS vs St. Augustine College vs G.S.T.S