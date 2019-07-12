The students who represented St. Augustine’s College in this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have vowed to use their knowledge to help the needy in society.

St. Augustine’s College, popularly known as AUGUSCO, was represented by Newton Jimmy Stephen, Maino Afful Joseph Kwaku and Anthony Papa Eliason, in the quiz competition.

Speaking before the finale of the competition, the trio said they would use their knowledge acquired to impact the lives of the needy.

“We will use our knowledge assist the poor in the society,” they are quoted as saying by Classfmonline.

St. Augustine’s College put up a sterling performance in the finals, beating St. Peter's SHS (PERSCO) and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) to emerge winners.

The school collected 39 points as compared to the 25 and 34 points collected by PERSCO and PRESEC, respectively.

AUGUSCO has now won the NSMQ twice, following their previous triumph recorded in 2007.