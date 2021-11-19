NSMQ 2021: Chemu eliminates Augusco to reach semi-finals

Augusco took the lead in the first round to the fifth round garnering 44 points followed by Chemu SHS with 43 points, while Kanton SHS ended up with 30 points but riddles took Chemu to become champions of the day when the school got it right on the last minute.
Chemu Senior High School has booked a place at the semi-finals stage of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz after emerging triumphant over St. Augustine's College and Kanton Senior High School.
Chemu Senior High emerged winners at the end of five rounds of the competition with 47 points followed by St. Augustine's College and Kanton Senior High School with 44 and 30 points respectively.
