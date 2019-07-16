The school popularly known as AUGUSCO pulled a stunning performance at the finals.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter's SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

It was a fierce battle between PRESEC and AUGUSCO during the contest in the fourth and final round.

AUGUSCO's victory at the finals ended their 12-year trophy drought. The school was fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007.

They flaunted their strength over the two challengers and finished the contest.

The school after they were crowned champions took the trophy to the residents of Cape Coast to thank them for their support during the competition.