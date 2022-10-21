RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has eventually gotten to the semifinal stage where the clash promises to be super thrilling and emotion-packed.

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress
Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

Nine Senior High Schools (SHS) will battle it out for a spot in the semifinals stage of the competition.

The national competition promises to be full of excitement and suspense judging from the preliminary stage fixtures to the quarterfinals and this stage will be a real decisive round of the competition.

Presec-Legon NSMQ
Presec-Legon NSMQ

At the end of the semifinals stage, the experienced, or strong participants will be separated from those who are not.

Adisadel College NSMQ
Adisadel College NSMQ

A key element of the NSMQ is claiming the bragging rights as national champions of Science and Maths.

Prempeh College NSMQ
Prempeh College NSMQ

Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so school to win the trophy.

Mfantsipim School NSMQ
Mfantsipim School NSMQ
Abetifi Presby SHS NSMQ
Abetifi Presby SHS NSMQ

Here are the schools that will clash at the semifinal stage to show their bragging rights.

  • Abetifi Presby SHS
  • Mfantsipim School
  • Prempeh College
  • St. James Seminary
  • Kumasi High School
  • PRESEC-Legon
  • St. Augustine's College
  • Adisadel College
  • Opoku Ware School
Emmanuel Tornyi
