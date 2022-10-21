NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

The national competition promises to be full of excitement and suspense judging from the preliminary stage fixtures to the quarterfinals and this stage will be a real decisive round of the competition.

Pulse Ghana

At the end of the semifinals stage, the experienced, or strong participants will be separated from those who are not.

Pulse Ghana

A key element of the NSMQ is claiming the bragging rights as national champions of Science and Maths.

Pulse Ghana

Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so school to win the trophy.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Here are the schools that will clash at the semifinal stage to show their bragging rights.