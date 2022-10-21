Nine Senior High Schools (SHS) will battle it out for a spot in the semifinals stage of the competition.
#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage
The 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has eventually gotten to the semifinal stage where the clash promises to be super thrilling and emotion-packed.
The national competition promises to be full of excitement and suspense judging from the preliminary stage fixtures to the quarterfinals and this stage will be a real decisive round of the competition.
At the end of the semifinals stage, the experienced, or strong participants will be separated from those who are not.
A key element of the NSMQ is claiming the bragging rights as national champions of Science and Maths.
Contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so school to win the trophy.
Here are the schools that will clash at the semifinal stage to show their bragging rights.
- Abetifi Presby SHS
- Mfantsipim School
- Prempeh College
- St. James Seminary
- Kumasi High School
- PRESEC-Legon
- St. Augustine's College
- Adisadel College
- Opoku Ware School
