NSMQ2022: Prempeh and Presec tie points after round 2 as Adisadel lags behind

Selorm Tali

The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Prempeh College are at a tie in the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz.

The finale of the 2022 National Maths and Science Quiz is currently underway at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Three of Ghana's heavyweights High Schools, Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College have made it to the finals this year.

At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College took the lead with 16 points. Presec Legon scored 15 points and Adisadel College gathered 14 points.

Tension has risen at the end of the second round as Prempeh College and Presec Legon have now scored same points. Both schools have a total of 21 points so far whilst Adisadel college lags behind with 13 points.

