Three heavyweights in the competition in the form of Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College are competing in final.
NSMQ2022: Prempeh College takes a slender lead in Round 1
The finale of the 2022 National Maths and Science Quiz is currently underway at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
Read Also
At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College leads with 16 points. Presec Legon has 15 points and Adisadel College has 14 points.
Let's see if they can maintain this lead till the end
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh