NSMQ2022: Prempeh College takes a slender lead in Round 1

Evans Annang

The finale of the 2022 National Maths and Science Quiz is currently underway at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Prempeh College NSMQ
Prempeh College NSMQ

Three heavyweights in the competition in the form of Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College are competing in final.

At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College leads with 16 points. Presec Legon has 15 points and Adisadel College has 14 points.

Let's see if they can maintain this lead till the end

