The 2017/2018 year group of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has planned to construct at least 10 boreholes in deprived communities in each of the country's 10 administrative regions.

The decision is part of the association’s commitment to give back to society and a show of their contribution to mitigate poverty within rural communities in poorest communities in Ghana.

NASPA President, Allen Obeng Asare disclosed this during the Association’s 35th national week celebration at Wa in the Upper West region.

He said the project was intended to benefit communities and individuals to ease water challenges facing them.

He added: "The boreholes will be constructed in deprived areas with the support of MMDCEs".

"Water is actually a social amenity that should be readily available but we realize that when it comes to our part of the globe (rural Ghana), we do not get free water easily," he said.

The association plans to start the construction in Upper West as soon as the Regional Minister helped them identify the community and the land area for the drilling.

Asare said the funding for the boreholes would come from the contributions of members of the association.

"The funding will come from us the service personnel, we had congress two months ago and agreed on a special levy of GH¢15.00 to be deducted from our June allowance.

"So we did those deductions and portions were given to the regional, districts and national, we got a percentage of it and that is what we want to use into this project," he added.