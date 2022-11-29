NSS summons Ashanti Regional boss for abusing a nurse

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NSS described the incident as “unfortunate” and apologised for it.

“The Management of the Scheme wishes to reiterate its commitment and assurances to the public and the nursing fraternity of our dedication to getting this matter resolved,” parts of the release read.

On Monday morning, Mr Opoku-Mensah was reported to have barged into the surgical ward of the hospital, where his daughter is currently serving as a house officer, to verbally abuse and threaten the nurse.

According to eyewitnesses, the House Officer prescribed the wrong dosage for a two-year-old convulsion patient.

The nurse upon noticing the medical blunder called on the young doctor to rectify the wrongful medication.

Pulse Ghana

However, sources say the House Officer took offence and reported the issue to her father who later visited the health facility to angrily insult the nurse.