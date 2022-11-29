RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NSS summons Ashanti Regional boss for abusing a nurse

Evans Annang

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has invited its Ashanti Regional Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah for preliminary investigations.

Alex Opoku Mensah
Alex Opoku Mensah

He is said to have verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital for correcting his daughter’s wrongful prescription for a two-year-old convulsion patient.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NSS described the incident as “unfortunate” and apologised for it.

“The Management of the Scheme wishes to reiterate its commitment and assurances to the public and the nursing fraternity of our dedication to getting this matter resolved,” parts of the release read.

On Monday morning, Mr Opoku-Mensah was reported to have barged into the surgical ward of the hospital, where his daughter is currently serving as a house officer, to verbally abuse and threaten the nurse.

According to eyewitnesses, the House Officer prescribed the wrong dosage for a two-year-old convulsion patient.

The nurse upon noticing the medical blunder called on the young doctor to rectify the wrongful medication.

NSS investigation letter
NSS investigation letter Pulse Ghana

However, sources say the House Officer took offence and reported the issue to her father who later visited the health facility to angrily insult the nurse.

Twenty-four hours after the incident, Mr Opoku-Mensah rendered an unqualified apology noting that “that is not my style.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken-Ofori-Atta

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Military-Officer-aiming-his-gun-488x424

Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

Agraada

Agradaa's Thanksgiving service in church after being granted bail

Police arrest one suspect

Police arrest one, and others on the hunt for the murder of a victim identified as a Police Officer