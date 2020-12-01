According to the Union, the policy will bring reprieve to a lot parents in the country.

Earlier this morning, the opposition party announced an altering to its "Kyem P3" policy intended for tertiary students.

In a press release issued on Monday, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the policy has changed from "Kyem P3" to "Fa Ninyinaa", to wit 'take it all'.

The NDC, the policy will cater for the tuition fees for all tertiary students in the next academic year. Their next government will take care of all the fees.

"The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year", a statement signed by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said.

The NUGS said in its statement said that it will hold the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, the party’s flagbearer, accountable in fulfilment of this policy proposal if it wins the elections in December 7, 2020.

With days to the presidential and parliamentary elections, the NDC seems to be trying to outdo the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s free Senior High School policy which gained grounds in the 2016 electioneering campaign.

READ THE NDC PRESS STATEMENT BELOW

This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.