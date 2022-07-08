Number of Ministers in Akufo-Addo's govt is not the reason why Ghanaians are suffering – Nitiwul

Mr. Nitiwul posited that such calls are unfounded, as the current economic challenges are not being influenced by the current size of government.

“Generally, how much is a Minister paid…that you think that the failure to reduce the Ministers is the reason Ghanaians are suffering? It may not be necessarily the case…Mahama’s government had between 85 and 86, we have similar numbers now, so to pin it [size of government] on the suffering of the masses is far-fetched,” he argued.

The Defence Minister also absorbed the Akufo-Addo government of any blame on the confusion in the construction of a National Cathedral.

He said it is in the right direction that the government is helping the Christian faith to build a unified place of worship.

“If you tell me Government has no place in helping the church where a catholic and Pentecostal can worship, it is not fair. The government continues to spend on religious bodies. We may criticize all that is being done, but let us not criticize what is being done for God.”

In a recent interview, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, National Cathedral, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah disclosed that the Secretariat has mobilized a sizable amount for the construction of the cathedral.

Apostle Onyinah said the Cathedral generated 2.6 million Cedis in 2018, 3.6 million in 2019, 13.9 million in 2020, 7.7 million in 2021, and 3.6 million in 2022 with a total of GHS 31,747,989.16 currently in the project fund.

“We appeal to leaders of the churches in Ghana not to forget the purpose of the Cathedral and stand up to the challenge without running away from supporting the project. Let’s not make it appear that the President has made a mistake in bringing the idea of the Cathedral,” he added.