Ghana's road accident deaths overtake COVID-19 deaths in 2021

A total of 771 persons have died through road accidents from January to March 2021.
Road accidents in Ghana remain a major public safety concern.
The figure, according to the Ghana Police Service is a significant increase in the 393 cases recorded in the same period 2020.
Out of the 771 deaths recorded, the Ashanti region recorded the highest with 171 deaths with 1,064 injured followed by the Greater Accra region, 146 deaths, and 732 injuries.
Central, Savannah, Bono, and Upper East regions respectively follow in terms of the number of casualties while the North East Region recorded only 3 deaths.
In all, 2,476 involved commercial vehicles, 2,771 private vehicles, and 1,583 of the road accidents involved motorcycles with pedestrians knocked down.
However, figures from the Police indicate that road accidents within the first quarter have overtaken COVID-19 deaths in the country so far and the deaths represent a 29.58% increase from the same period in 2020.
Ghana has recorded a total of 752 COVID-19 related deaths as 11 patients are in critical and 21 in severe condition, the Ghana Health Service has reported.
