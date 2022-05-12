RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We deserve 'Emotional allowance' – Nurses And Midwives Association

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has said it would be campaigning for "Emotional Allowance" due to the nature of their profession.

According to the Association, nurses and midwives go through various stress and emotional challenges in their line of duties, therefore, if some workers are demanding neutrality allowances, they would also push for emotional allowance.

The demands come on May 12 every year, a special day to honour and celebrate the contributions of nurses all over the world the day was chosen by the International Council of Nurses and has been observed officially since 1974.

The theme for this year's Nurses Day is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health."

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the Association's President in an interview on Accra-based 3FM said it will also be pushing for "Emotional Allowance".

She said: "We could be entitled to emotional allowance considering the kind of things that we go through in our duties."

She stated that "the kind of stress that we go through, I think we need such allowance.

"So maybe at our next negotiation table, we shall table it for consideration."

