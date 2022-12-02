Nurses at Manhyia hospital strike over NSS director's attack

The nurses in a memo asked all leaders of regional branches and all nurses and midwives to respect the roadmap issued on the planned protest.

It said: "We expect National Service Scheme and the government for that matter to sack Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah and we hope they do that without any further delay to avert disruptions in the nursing and midwifery services across the country."

Alex Opoku Mensah suspended Pulse Ghana

The Ashanti Regional Director of NSS, Alex Opoku Mensah was suspended with immediate effect after he insulted a nurse and threatened to use his position to cause her to transfer from the hospital.

The suspension, the management of the NSS said was to pave way for further investigation into the matter.

Opoku Mensah is expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022, to answer questions.

He got himself into trouble following a viral leaked audio, in which he was heard raining harsh insults on a nurse after she had called for a review of a prescription by his daughter, who is a junior doctor at the above-stated health facility.

His conduct sparked the wrath of Ghanaians and the registered nurses and midwives which gave the NSS a 72-hour ultimatum to sack him or they would lay down their tools.