The Licensing Examination for student nurses and midwives using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), forms part of the digitisation agenda of the government.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council inaugurated the Post NAC/NAP diploma in Midwifery in May 2018.

The programme was initiated by the Council in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and other stakeholders including the Ministry of Health.

The licensing examination was, therefore, the first to be conducted since the programme was introduced and saw 1,073 candidates from 22 Nursing and Midwifery training schools offering the course in thirteen (13) examination centres across the country.

Here's the timetable released by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.