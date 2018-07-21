news

Reports indicate that madam Patience Sarfo, the woman at the center of the police brutality case, has received a sum of GHC12,000 from some Ghanaians.

This is said to be a contribution by some compassionate individuals to support the woman, while more cash flow in for her.

According to reports, the woman has also been advised by the contributors to get a lawyer to sue Midland Savings and Loans Company under whose watch she was brutalized.

On Friday, a video of an officer assaulting a hapless woman popped up on social media, causing outrage among the general public.

In the said video, the Police officer is captured beating up a woman who was carrying a baby in her hands.

The woman had entered the Midland Savings and Loan banking hall after transaction hours to withdraw some money.

However, she was refused the transaction on the explanation that banking hours were over and that she could therefore not withdraw her money.