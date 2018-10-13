Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry


Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists

The training allowance was under the John Mahama administration and reintroduced with the President Nana AKufo-Addo assumed power in 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu

The Ministry of Health has told Pulse.com.gh that the nursing training allowance has not been cancelled.

READ MORE: Government releases GHS 38m to pay trainee nurses - Hadzide

The ministry made the correction after our earlier report based based on an admission letter the Damango Nurses and Health Assistant's Training College in the Northern Region issued to one its newly admitted students.

Mr Elorm Ametepe, who speaks for the Ministry said he has seen the letter but said it "was not true."

"If the allowance is cancelled, the Ministry of Health will make it known," he added.

The admission letter dated 24 August, 2018, states in part that the admitted student will not be on an allowance.

"You may request for a loan as you will not be allowance. The process will be explained to you on arrival at the College," the letter signed by the College principal said.

Effort to reach authorities at the Damango Nursing and Health Assistant's Training College has been unsuccessful.

The training allowance was under the John Mahama administration and reintroduced with the President Nana AKufo-Addo assumed power in 2017.

READ MORE: 5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think

Early this week, the government announced that it has released GHC38 million for the payment of allowances in arrears to the nursing students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident
Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy" Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"
Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan? Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?
Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Region Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Region
Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit
42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report 42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report
Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men



Top Articles

1 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for...bullet
2 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
3 #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown outbullet
4 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet
5 Tragedy Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victimsbullet
6 Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineerbullet
7 Tragedy Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday...bullet
8 Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him...bullet
9 Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaiansbullet
10 Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addobullet

Related Articles

Political Promise Government releases GHS 38m to pay trainee nurses - Hadzide
Owning A Home 5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think
Immigration How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lottery
Banking Sector Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks
Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah
No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana instantly ended a taboo in Cape Coast, here's how
Disaster Risk Management Ghana and the annual curse of the Bagre dam spillage
Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe
Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault
Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
9 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
10 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet

Local

3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
The suspected criminals
Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo
International Day of the Girl Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child
Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million
X
Advertisement