Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists

The Ministry of Health has told Pulse.com.gh that the nursing training allowance has not been cancelled.

The ministry made the correction after our earlier report based based on an admission letter the Damango Nurses and Health Assistant's Training College in the Northern Region issued to one its newly admitted students.

Mr Elorm Ametepe, who speaks for the Ministry said he has seen the letter but said it "was not true."

"If the allowance is cancelled, the Ministry of Health will make it known," he added.

The admission letter dated 24 August, 2018, states in part that the admitted student will not be on an allowance.

"You may request for a loan as you will not be allowance. The process will be explained to you on arrival at the College," the letter signed by the College principal said.

Effort to reach authorities at the Damango Nursing and Health Assistant's Training College has been unsuccessful.

The training allowance was under the John Mahama administration and reintroduced with the President Nana AKufo-Addo assumed power in 2017.

Early this week, the government announced that it has released GHC38 million for the payment of allowances in arrears to the nursing students.