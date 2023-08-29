NYA begins disbursement of funds to garment and textile companies

It said disbursements will continue till the middle of September 2023, and placement of trainees will also be within the same period.

All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, are requested by this notice to prepare for their funds within the stipulated period.

For accountability and verification purposes, all beneficiary companies are also required to have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will not be paid in cash or through mobile money.

Accordingly, the YEA will only make payments in the company’s name submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank.

Beneficiaries are also not required to pay any money or commission of any form to anyone or staff of YEA.