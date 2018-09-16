Obengfo denies being responsible for Stacy's death

news

The embattled Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh has denied being responsible for the death of Stacy Offei Darko, the former Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).

READ MORE: Obengfo doctor granted bail

Describing Stacy as his client, Dr Obeng-Andoh, popularly called Obenfo, in an interview said the former Deputy CEO of NEIP came to his hospital for liposuction.

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure used to remove unwanted body fat. It involves sucking out small areas of fat that are hard to lose through exercise and a healthy diet. It's carried out on areas of the body where deposits of fat tend to collect, such as the buttocks, hips, thighs and tummy.

According to him, Stacy has been to his facility twice before she died.

He said: "My client came for liposuction and I later heard that she had died but she didn’t die as a result of the liposuction because there were no complications associated with the procedure."

"She has been at my hospital twice and so why would she come back again for the second time if indeed we didn’t do a good job,” he quizzed.

He also rebuffed claims that Stacy died at his facility and the body was kept there for days before the bereaved family was informed.

“It’s not true that we kept her body and deposited it at the morgue for 4 days. That didn’t happen. If someone loses his or her life at a hospital, can the body be at the morgue after four days? No. We did nothing untoward as far as her death was concerned. I won’t make any further comments because the issue is still in court,” he said.

Dr Obenfo has been charged with practising medicine without licence and operating an unlicensed medical facility.

According to the facts of the case, in July 2015, investigations by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) revealed that Dr Obeng-Andoh had failed to renew his annual registration to practise since 2013.

READ MORE: CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder



The MDC, after further investigations, reported the matter to the police, and on December 20, 2016 the police went to the Obengfo Hospital to arrest Dr Obeng-Andoh.



“The police met him in the process of performing certain medical procedures on someone. Further investigations revealed that Dr Obeng-Andoh also failed to license his health facility, as required by law,” the facts indicated.