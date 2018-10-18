Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for service

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre at the Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, who is being held for murder has re-opened the facility.

According to reports by Mynewsgh, business for the "liposuction specialist" is booming as more women clients troop to the hospital.

The women visit the health facility for surgery at the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre.

Following the untimely death of Stacy Offei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) in May 2018, Registrar and CEO of the Medical and Dental Council Dr. Eli Atikpui said Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh was not licensed to practice.

Atikpui said "We have made our position clear... Dr. Obeng-Andoh has no valid license."

He said that some time between 2012 and 2013, Dr Obeng-Andoh appeared before the Council, was found guilty of medical malpractice, and suspended for 3 years.

But under the law, once a practitioner files an appeal, a stay of execution goes into effect, giving Obeng-Andoh permission to continue his practice until the appeal was determined.

Obeng-Andoh, however, failed to renew his license, which gave the Council grounds to shut down his operation.

He added that the Council closed the facility on two occasions, only for it to be reopened each time.