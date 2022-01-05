The former music star takes over after a formal introduction by the Minister of Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu to the staff of the company.
Obour commences work as Acting Ghana Post Managing Director
Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has started work as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company.
As part of his mandate, he is to see to the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.
He will also be occupied with improving mail security, the existing ancillary services such as financial services to augment the traditional ones and promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence, among other task.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the former MUSIGA boss for the role in December.
