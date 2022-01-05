RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Obour commences work as Acting Ghana Post Managing Director

Authors:

Evans Annang

Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has started work as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company.

Obour sworn in
Obour sworn in

The former music star takes over after a formal introduction by the Minister of Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu to the staff of the company.

Recommended articles

As part of his mandate, he is to see to the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.

He will also be occupied with improving mail security, the existing ancillary services such as financial services to augment the traditional ones and promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence, among other task.

Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency.
Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour - Asante-Akim South Constituency. Pulse Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the former MUSIGA boss for the role in December.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver

Bolt Case