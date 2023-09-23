OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Here are the demands from Ghanaian youth who hit the streets for 3 days

Many furious concerned citizens and celebrities have joined the movement adding their voices to echo the hardships faced by Ghanaians in recent times

With all the many challenges, a large consensus of Ghanaians has outlined the major reforms and transformation they are looking to see the government take prompt action to address

In a statement by the pressure group Democracy Hub, here is a public cry for the drastic changes they are fighting to see

ADVERTISEMENT

These demands reflect the frustrations and concerns of many Ghanaians about the current state of the country.

"A New Constitution for a New Generation: We advocate for a constitution that serves all our citizens equitably, limits the growing executive power, and ensures concrete consequences for the abuse of authority.

A new "Economic Charter and Directive Principles of State Policy": We propose a policy that is legally binding and guarantees economic dignity, liberation from poverty, and economic stability, securing conditions for every Ghanaian to truly prosper.

A "National Development Plan": The plan should be adopted through a collaborative participatory process and is expressly binding on all political actors in Ghana. It must address all necessary aspects of our country's development, including but not limited to healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The plan should include a legally binding roadmap for addressing the significant underdevelopment across the country, demonstrating a genuine commitment to #FixTheCountry"