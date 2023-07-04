Office of the Special Prosecutor investigates 150 corrupt cases

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it is also investigating one hundred and fifty (150) other cases at various levels of consideration.

In a half-year report, it said an investigation is ongoing in respect of the alleged improper acquisition of state-protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias Sir John.

It stated that an investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy, Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircraft for the Republic of Ghana.

The other named high-profile cases include an investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis, and suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy as well as cases involving former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, whose case was referred for investigation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following Tiger Eye PI's documentary titled Galamsey Economy.