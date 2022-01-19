RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Officers withdraw from Operation Cow Leg as Fulani herdsmen threaten to kill – MCE reveals

The Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akyem North has revealed that police officers deployed to support the Operation Cow Leg team in ending disturbances of Fulani herdsmen within his municipality have backed off for fear of being killed.

According to Francis Oti Boateng who happens to be the chairman of the Municipal Security Council, threats by a group of Fulani herdsmen in a press conference to kill the officers in the bushes left them in fear.

In December last year, some herdsmen threatened that they would be compelled to get ruthless with the security officers in the bushes if the alleged killing of their cattle did not cease.

According to them, they are more familiar with the terrain than the officers, so the latter would become casualties.

Speaking on Akoma FM on Tuesday, January 18, Oti Boateng said the threat by the herdsmen sent shivers down the spines of the security officers, thus, they withdrew from the area.

3news.com reported him as saying that with the withdrawal of the backup team for Operation Cow Leg, there has only been a handful of soldiers to man the area.

He was speaking concerning the butchering of a 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso in the Ananekrom Electoral Area of the Asante Akyem North District, Ashanti Region on Monday, January 17.

He further disclosed that his outfit would convene an emergency security meeting to re-strategise to tackle the situation.

“With what has happened [Monday], we are regrouping for an emergency security meeting to deploy high-security detachment including helicopters to comb the enclave to arrest the recurring trends of Fulani Menace which was dealt with some four years ago,” he said as quoted by 3news.com.

The Operation Cow Leg team was deployed in 2017 with a supporting detachment from Konongo Divisional Police Command in Agogo to deal with Fulani herdsmen-related criminal activities in the Asante Akyem area.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

