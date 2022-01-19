In December last year, some herdsmen threatened that they would be compelled to get ruthless with the security officers in the bushes if the alleged killing of their cattle did not cease.

According to them, they are more familiar with the terrain than the officers, so the latter would become casualties.

Speaking on Akoma FM on Tuesday, January 18, Oti Boateng said the threat by the herdsmen sent shivers down the spines of the security officers, thus, they withdrew from the area.

3news.com reported him as saying that with the withdrawal of the backup team for Operation Cow Leg, there has only been a handful of soldiers to man the area.

He was speaking concerning the butchering of a 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso in the Ananekrom Electoral Area of the Asante Akyem North District, Ashanti Region on Monday, January 17.

He further disclosed that his outfit would convene an emergency security meeting to re-strategise to tackle the situation.

“With what has happened [Monday], we are regrouping for an emergency security meeting to deploy high-security detachment including helicopters to comb the enclave to arrest the recurring trends of Fulani Menace which was dealt with some four years ago,” he said as quoted by 3news.com.