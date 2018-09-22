Pulse.com.gh logo
Officials confirm 3 Ghanaian pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj


Hajj Rituals Officials confirm 3 Ghanaian pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

The said Ghanaians died at separate locations while performing the Hajj, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, disclosed, following the arrival of the pilgrims.

Officials of the Ghana Hajj Board have confirmed three Ghanaian pilgrims died during this year's Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The said Ghanaians died at separate locations while performing the Hajj, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, disclosed, following the arrival of the pilgrims.

One of the victims died while boarding the aircraft, the second person passed on after observing the rituals in Mecca while the third pilgrim died at a medical facility.

Sheik Quaye described their death as natural which he said was a blessing to their souls according to the principles and beliefs of Islam, while explaining the circumstances that led to their death.

In all, a total of 5,700 Ghanaian pilgrims performed this year’s Hajj, he disclosed.

Shikh Quaye described this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as one of the best organised.

Apart from ensuring the security and safety of the pilgrims, they were also provided with healthy meals, he revealed.

