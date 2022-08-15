RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ofori-Atta, Agyemang Manu and Afriyie-Akoto must be sacked - Prof Baffuor Agyemang-Duah

The Chief Executive of Kufuor Foundation, Prof Baffuor Agyemang-Duah has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa to sack three of his cabinet Ministers.

Akufo-Addo's cabinet Ministers

He said the President has to fire the Minister of Finance, the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Health.

According to him, if not for anyone at all, the Health, Finance and Agriculture Ministers deserve to be reshuffled out of government.

He insisted that there are loud calls for the three ministers – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto – to step aside.

He argued that they have been underperforming in the last six years.

“If you put your ears to the ground what we hear popularly is the health sector implying the Minister of Health as well as the Minister of Agric, these two including the Finance are the prominent ones,” he told JoyNews on Sunday.

The Former UN Senior governance advisor also asked the President to assess the performance of his ministers.

According to Prof Agyemang-Duah, this will inform President Akufo-Addo to take strategic decisions that will help reshape his government.

Prof Agyeman-Duah
Prof Agyeman-Duah

“There are some Ministers that we do not even hear about at all. You don’t know whether they are working or not. And there are some Ministers when you see them they look very tired, you don’t know whether they are tired and some have health issues.

“So all these could be factors that I think if the President wants to make a move he can take an account of to inform his decision,” he explained.

The President, in his defence, said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and jobless people are those calling for the move because they want to destablise his administration.

In the past few months, there have been several calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

Akufo-Addo said the output of his ministers has been considerable and that is what he looks at. He said these when asked for his views on calls to reshuffle his ministers while speaking on North Star Radio in Tamale as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region on Monday, August 8.

