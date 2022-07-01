RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ofori-Atta must be sacked – Ghanaians react to IMF announcement on social media

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.

Recommended articles

This news has triggered an uproar on social media due to previous pronouncements officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Many Ghanaians are blaming it squarely on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and are calling for his sacking.

We, at Pulse Ghana, glanced through some of the tweets calling for his head and blaming him for Ghana’s current economic predicament.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

National Cathedral is a misplaced priority — Catholic Bishops

Most Rev Philip Naameh