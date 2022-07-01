According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.
Ofori-Atta must be sacked – Ghanaians react to IMF announcement on social media
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.
This news has triggered an uproar on social media due to previous pronouncements officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
Many Ghanaians are blaming it squarely on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and are calling for his sacking.
We, at Pulse Ghana, glanced through some of the tweets calling for his head and blaming him for Ghana’s current economic predicament.
