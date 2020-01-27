Gyamfi, who is the Communications Director of the NDC was picked up this morning at the studios of UTV in Accra.

According to reports, the party Chairman was at the police headquarters with the likes of Mr Tony Lithur, Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah – Opong, Edudzi Tamakloe, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Police in December invited Mr Gyamfi to respond to allegations of cybercrime levelled against him by an unnamed person in the Jubilee House.

Sammy Gyamfi

However, Mr. Gyamfi declined the invitation by the CID and later through his lawyers sued to stop the police from examining his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.

The suit, filed at the Accra High Court among other things sought an injunction on an earlier court warrant by the Kaneshi District Court for the seizure of his electronic gadgets.

Mr Gyamfi argued that the police “failed to establish any legal basis to have access to the Applicant’s phone records when it failed to show any probable cause that the Applicant has or is about to commit the alleged crime to justify the revocation of the Applicant’s right to privacy and the protection of same.”