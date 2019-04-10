The old charges have been dropped by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Abraham Amaliba, a member of his legal team said on TV3.

He said the new charges are conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.

Amaliba observed that the new charges levelled against his clients are not borne out of good faith but merely an attempt by the police to distract the work of the NDC chair.

In February, a leaked audio purported to be the voice of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo in a meeting with NDC communicators had him saying: “We’re going to take [the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission] to the cleaners.”

“As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and two other executive members of the NDC – National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and his deputy, Kwaku Boahen – were initially charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, kidnapping, and threat of harm.