The company, one of the largest marketing communications networks in the country helping transform brands, accomplished a feat at this year’s awards as the most awarded consultancy considering it was the first time it had submitted entries to the awards.

The company shrugged off competition from 13 others to walk away with three awards out of four nominations. The awards included: PR Campaign of the Year, and Best Community Relations Programme of the Year for the Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) campaign, and subsequent Nationwide Community Mobile Theatre Roadshow executed for UNICEF and Government of Ghana. The award for Best in Social Media Communications was for work performed for Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio Africa.

Regional Managing Director for Ogilvy Africa, Akua Owusu-Nartey, said: “Investing in our PR practice is one of the best things we’ve done as a business. It has allowed us to harness the PR capability we are known for on a global scale, within the region for several clients. The PR team has done a phenomenal job adding value to our Clients businesses, and we look to the future with optimism.”

Now in its seventh year, the IPR Excellence Awards is recognised as the leading awards for organisations and individuals operating in Ghana’s public relations space.

The event which was on the theme, “Deriving Value from Values: a test for Corporate Governance” brought together various communications and public relations stalwarts.

Speaking on the company’s wins, Ogilvy’s PR Business Lead, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo said: “As a fairly new practice that has done PR projects in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast, it is refreshing for the team to be recognised after two years in one of our key markets. At Ogilvy we believe in purpose driven PR so everything we do for our clients is tailored towards measurable impact. With a focus on new media and digital influence, we are pushing the limits on traditional PR.”

About Ogilvy Africa

Ogilvy Africa is the largest network agency in Africa with offices in 24 countries and 900 employees across Central, East and West Africa. The agency, which has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, is the most awarded integrated communications network in Africa. Some of the recent awards Ogilvy has won include 4 Cannes Lions, a Grand Clio award and a Grand Prix at the Dubai Lynx Festival.

Ogilvy Africa handles Pan-African communication for various global brands including Airtel, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Kenya Airways and WWF.

Ogilvy is a global creative network that was launched by David Ogilvy in New York 70 years ago. The company announced its Refounding this year – defined by a new visual identity, logo and organizational design. Besides the new look, Ogilvy now operates as a single brand combining its direct marketing, creative, advertising and public relations divisions as one entity that Makes Brands Matter.